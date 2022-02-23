Analysts Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

MIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.