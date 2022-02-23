The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,989. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

