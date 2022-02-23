Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.65.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

