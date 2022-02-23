Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.98 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.37 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of MDT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 9,609,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

