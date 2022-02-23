Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.98 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.37 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MDT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 9,609,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.
In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
