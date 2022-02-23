DAOventures (DVD) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $300,079.35 and $18.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007570 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

