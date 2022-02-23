NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00777645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00222384 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00023348 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

