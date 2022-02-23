Actinium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,452.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $565,075.09 and approximately $16,452.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,182,450 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.