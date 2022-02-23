National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $2.68 to $2.74 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.740 EPS.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 805,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

