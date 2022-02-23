CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 1,057,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,658. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

