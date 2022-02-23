e-Gulden Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $89.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00281337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002095 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,897 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,721 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

