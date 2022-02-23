Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $470.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.20 million to $491.40 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE MD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 552,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

