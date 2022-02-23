PlatON (LAT) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $115.44 million and $5.29 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,381,998 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.