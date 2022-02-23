ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $73.31 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and $366,290.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $17.35 or 0.00045723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,224,325 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

