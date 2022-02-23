Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $680.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.71. 111,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,675. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.98. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

