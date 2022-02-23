$184.80 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $184.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the lowest is $181.99 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $778.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $795.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $873.28 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $917.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $373.15. 225,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $587.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

