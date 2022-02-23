Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 319,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,784. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

