Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 319,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,784. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
