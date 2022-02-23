Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Hits $80,445.13

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $80,445.13 and $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.