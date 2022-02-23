Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $63.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. 9,340,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

