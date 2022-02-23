Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 1,472,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,519. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $225.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

