ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 952,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average of $269.38. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

