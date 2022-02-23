ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ICLR traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 952,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average of $269.38. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.
About ICON Public
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.