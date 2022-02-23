Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

EA traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

