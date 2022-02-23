Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $15.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

SUUIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.