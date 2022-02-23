Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,238. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

