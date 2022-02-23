Analysts Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 171,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 5,383,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. The stock has a market cap of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

