SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 398,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

