Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 720,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 540.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

