General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 19,601,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559,623. General Motors has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 80,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

