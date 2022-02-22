Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.76 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.15 or 0.00095627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

