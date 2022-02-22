Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. 4,120,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,243,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

