American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.47. 270,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $596,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.