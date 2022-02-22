OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OneSpan stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

