Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $84,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

