Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

