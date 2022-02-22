Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.99 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

