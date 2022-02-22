M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Buyback $800.00 million in Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $182.59. 1,350,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

