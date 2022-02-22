Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 547,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

