Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 735,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,297. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

