Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $856.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

