$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. 1,105,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,190. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

