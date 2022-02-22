Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

