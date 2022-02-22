Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $598.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 150,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,377. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

