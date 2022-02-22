Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $598.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 150,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,377. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.