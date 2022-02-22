CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,551. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

