Pendle Price Tops $0.22 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $944,053.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

