SAFE DEAL Hits One Day Volume of $230,330.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003982 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $230,330.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,618,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,937 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

