Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,046.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 468,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,657,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 133,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

