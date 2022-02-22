Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $76.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $357.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $363.23 million, with estimates ranging from $349.70 million to $376.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,211. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $648.54 million, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

