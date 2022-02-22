Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 596,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,243. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

