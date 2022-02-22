Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.38. The stock had a trading volume of 801,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.64. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

