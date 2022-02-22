Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.
Shares of PSA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.38. The stock had a trading volume of 801,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.64. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
