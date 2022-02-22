CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,960. The firm has a market cap of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.78. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

