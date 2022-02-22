DistX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,787.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $11,797.94 and approximately $22,787.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

